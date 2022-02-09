Actress Constance Song says she is ready to talk to her young daughters about sex

Constance Song said she wanted to talk to her daughters about the birds and the bees as soon as possible.

Actress Constance Song, who is a self-professed Tiger Mum, says she is prepared to talk to her two daughters about sex.

Even though Olethea is only four years old and Eloise just 11 months old, Song said she wanted to talk to them about the birds and the bees as soon as possible.

In an interview with entertainment magazine UWeekly, the Tanglin actress let on that she would not shy away from the topic.

"My oldest, Olethea, will turn five in May, and is already attending school. I told her, 'You can't let your male teachers bring you to the toilet or change your clothes. Your male classmates can't touch your body as well'."

She added: "She has to know all these, (it's) the first step to learning how to protect herself."

While there are specific worries she has as the mother of girls, she said: "Regardless of whether your child is male or female, you'll have different things to worry about. If you have a son, you'll also worry that he might knock someone up."

Earlier this year, former actress Jacelyn Tay, 46, had posted on Instagram about discussing the birds and the bees frankly with her 10-year-old son Zavier, but later took down the post.