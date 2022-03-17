 Actress Jamie Yeo reveals Covid-19 diagnosis, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Jamie Yeo reveals Covid-19 diagnosis

Jamie Yeo wrote that one of the side-effects of catching the virus is fatigue.PHOTO: IAMJAMIEYEO/INSTAGRAM
Jan Lee
Mar 17, 2022 06:04 pm

Singaporean actress and former radio deejay Jamie Yeo has revealed that she came down with Covid-19 recently.

The 44-year-old posted an Instagram story with her fitness trainer where she said she caught the virus three weeks ago but displayed few symptoms.

She wrote: "Antigen rapid tests (ART) kept rendering negative results until I did a throat swab. I must have inevitably spread it to others during the first few days. Didn't register with the Ministry Of Health as Covid positive though, do I have to?"

Currently, individuals who self-test positive but are feeling well or only experiencing mild symptoms are to self-isolate for 72 hours at home before they take another ART. If the results are negative, they can exit self-isolation, if not they should test daily until a negative result appears.

Fully vaccinated individuals can exit self-isolation at noon on the seventh day of testing positive , regardless of their ART result.

Yeo wrote that one of the side effects of catching the virus is fatigue, which she still suffers from even after testing negative.

She thanks her fitness coach for training her and helping her rebuild her strength.

