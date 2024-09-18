Actor Ryan Lian arrested for allegedly tampering with lock

The man in the video footage was later identified as Ryan “Ah Boy” Lian, known for his roles in local productions like Take 2, Ah Boys To Men 4, and Money No Enough 3.

Singaporean actor Ryan “Ah Boy” Lian was arrested on Sunday after allegedly attempting to unlock the digital door lock of an HDB flat in Telok Blangah, causing alarm to the unit's resident.

The incident occurred on Sept 15 at Block 93B Telok Blangah Street 31.

The resident, 30-year-old nurse Laura, was alerted to the situation while she was out having a meal with her husband and child.

"There is a motion sensor and a doorbell camera outside my gate," she explained.

"Initially, I thought it was a delivery person, but the person kept loitering outside. When I checked the camera feed, I saw a bare-chested man fiddling with my gate and he actually managed to unlock the digital lock."

She added that the man appeared to hesitate before attempting to unlock the main door.

He eventually left and encountered the family's maid returning home.

"My maid wasn't aware that he had tried to open our door," said Ms Laura. "Thankfully, he didn't have any weapons or hurt anyone."

The man in the video footage was later identified as Lian, known for his roles in local productions like Take 2, Ah Boys To Men 4 and Money No Enough 3.

It is understood that Lian was attempting to unlock the digital lock of a flat.

Ms Laura immediately contacted the police and alerted her neighbours through a community chat group, urging them to remain vigilant.

She discussed with her husband about replacing the electronic lock on the gate.

"From the video, it seems that his behavior is not in a good mental state," she told 8world.

"Fortunately, he had no violent tendencies. I don't know what his intentions were. There were some packages outside the neighbor's flat but he didn't take them.

"The police apprehended him near the block within an hour."

It is understood that Lian had rung the doorbells of other units on the same floor. Ms Wang thought it was a deliveryman.

"I opened the door and saw the bag he was holding belonged to my mother-in-law. I thought he had borrowed it from her and needed to return it, so I told him to leave it outside and closed the door."

In response to queries, the police confirmed receiving a call for assistance at the Telok Blangah flat at 11.25am that day, leading to the arrest of a 39-year-old man.