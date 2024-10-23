Marcus Chin in good spirits after second heart surgery

Singaporean actor Marcus Chin was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell on Oct 7, where he underwent surgery for a heart attack.

Local actor-host-DJ Marcus Chin returned to National University Hospital (NUH) for a second heart operation on Oct 22, following a heart attack earlier this month.

Chin was shooting a video together with fellow actor Mark Lee at Mediacorp on Oct 7 when he suddenly felt sick. He was immediately taken to NUH, where he underwent an emergency procedure.

Two days later, he told fans on his social media that a follow-up surgery would be required.

After his discharge on Oct 10, the 71-year-old returned to work shortly and took six days off before the second operation.

Much to the relief of fans, Chin had a smooth operation and provided an update to fans on his Facebook on Oct 22.

“I have just finished surgery. The doctor told me that this operation was more complex this time and lasted about 1.5 hours,” he said.

He reassured fans not to worry about him.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Oct 22, Chin said that the doctors recommended him to remain in the hospital for four to six hours after the operation. If no complications arose, he could be discharged or else he would have to spend the night in the hospital.

The actor also shared that he will be taking a break from work and plans to return in early November.

At around 4pm on Oct 22, Chin hosted a Facebook live-stream where he shared details of his surgery experience.

During the live-stream, Chin appeared to have been discharged, as he was seen broadcasting at home. He was in good spirits, happily engaging with his fans and responded to several of their questions.