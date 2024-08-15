Cyclist falls after riding into actor Chen Hanwei's car

The cyclist left his bike on the road and left.

A cyclist has claimed that local actor Chen Hanwei did not signal when making a turn, causing him to fall off his bike as he failed to stop and rode into the car in Balestier on Aug 8.

The 33-year-old teacher told Shin Min Daily News that he was cycling along Irrawaddy Road when a white car made a left turn without signalling.

The driver who then stopped the car and stepped out turned out to be Chen.

"I was riding in the left-most lane. I had ridden on that road before and there were a lot of vehicles," said Mr Zhuo.

"The car slowed down and turned left, preparing to drive into an apartment building. I didn't have time to stop and hit the left side of the car, lost my balance and fell.

"I suspect the driver didn't notice that I was riding behind him at the time."

Chen explained to the Chinese daily that he was driving home when the incident happened.

"I saw he wasn't wearing a helmet, so I asked him if he was okay and if he was injured. But he kept recording the video, so I suggested calling the police. But when I called the police, he left, leaving his bike on the road," he shared.

Mr Zhuo said: "He didn't apologise at the time, he just kept asking me if I was okay. It felt like he didn't really care about me but wanted to make sure I was okay to prove that he wasn't responsible."

He added that he left the scene and made a police report later.

Chen explained: "When the police arrived, I told them that if it was my fault, I would handle it. If it was the other party's fault, if possible, don't fine him, just ask him to pay for my car repairs, it's a small matter."

The police confirmed they received a report of the incident at about 4.20pm that day and that the cyclist was slightly injured but refused medical treatment.