Cyclist falls after riding into actor Chen Hanwei's car
A cyclist has claimed that local actor Chen Hanwei did not signal when making a turn, causing him to fall off his bike as he failed to stop and rode into the car in Balestier on Aug 8.
The 33-year-old teacher told Shin Min Daily News that he was cycling along Irrawaddy Road when a white car made a left turn without signalling.
The driver who then stopped the car and stepped out turned out to be Chen.
"I was riding in the left-most lane. I had ridden on that road before and there were a lot of vehicles," said Mr Zhuo.
"The car slowed down and turned left, preparing to drive into an apartment building. I didn't have time to stop and hit the left side of the car, lost my balance and fell.
"I suspect the driver didn't notice that I was riding behind him at the time."
Chen explained to the Chinese daily that he was driving home when the incident happened.
"I saw he wasn't wearing a helmet, so I asked him if he was okay and if he was injured. But he kept recording the video, so I suggested calling the police. But when I called the police, he left, leaving his bike on the road," he shared.
Mr Zhuo said: "He didn't apologise at the time, he just kept asking me if I was okay. It felt like he didn't really care about me but wanted to make sure I was okay to prove that he wasn't responsible."
He added that he left the scene and made a police report later.
Chen explained: "When the police arrived, I told them that if it was my fault, I would handle it. If it was the other party's fault, if possible, don't fine him, just ask him to pay for my car repairs, it's a small matter."
The police confirmed they received a report of the incident at about 4.20pm that day and that the cyclist was slightly injured but refused medical treatment.
