Actress Joe Chen to hold wedding ceremony in Langkawi

Taiwanese actress Joe Chen (left) will hold a wedding banquet with her Malaysian artist husband Alan Chen in Langkawi, Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR – Taiwanese actress Joe Chen and her husband, Malaysian artist Alan Chen, are set to hold a wedding reception in Langkawi, Kedah, two years after registering their marriage.

The celebration, scheduled for the end of September, will take place at a luxurious five-star resort, with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

According to Taiwanese news reports, the members of the now-disbanded Taiwanese girl group 7 Flowers, which the bride was once a part of, are among the invited guests. The singer-actress is also known for starring in hit drama series such as The Prince Who Turns Into A Frog (2005) and Fated To Love You (2008).

Joe Chen’s manager told Taiwanese outlet Mirror Media that Langkawi holds special significance for the couple as it is where they first declared their love for each other.

“The wedding will adopt a warm, island-themed style. We sincerely thank everyone for their care and blessings for Joe,” said the manager.

In 2019, Mr Chen, who hails from Johor, asked Joe Chen, 45, to be his girlfriend on the second season of the dating reality show Meeting Mr Right.

The 36-year-old popped the question on the Langkawi Sky Bridge.

The couple dated for about 2½ years before registering their marriage in Taipei on March 31, 2022. But they were unable to hold a wedding ceremony then due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 30, more than two years after registering her marriage, Joe Chen finally took to Weibo to share with fans pictures from her pre-wedding photo shoots.

The loving couple were seen posing in both Western and traditional Chinese wedding attire. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK