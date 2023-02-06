 Actress Ruby Lin angered after six-year-old daughter’s photo leaked on social media, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Actress Ruby Lin angered after six-year-old daughter's photo leaked on social media
Actress Ruby Lin, who stars in Light The Night (2021 to 2022), also posted three angry face emojis to her Instagram Stories. PHOTO: NETFLIX
Yamini Chinnuswamy Correspondent
Feb 06, 2023 10:42 am

TAIPEI – Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin vented her frustrations on social media after a photograph of her six-year-old daughter circulated on Weibo.

Lin, 47, wrote on the platform on Sunday morning: “Everyone has their own people and things they want to protect. Is it difficult to respect privacy(?)“

The Light The Night (2021 to 2022) actress also posted three angry face emojis to her Instagram Stories.

She and her husband, Taiwanese actor Wallace Huo, 43, have never revealed their child’s name, or shown her face on social media.

But according to Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, a photograph began to circulate on Weibo purporting to show Lin with her daughter at a birthday party, which was apparently held to celebrate the girl turning six. There were two birthday cakes in the picture, along with an unidentified boy and another woman.

Lin recently celebrated her 46th birthday, sharing various photos of herself with different birthday cakes, along with one of her and Huo. The couple married in Bali in July 2016.

