Ajoomma first Singaporean film to launch on Prime Video on April 13

Comedy-drama Ajoomma will be the first Singaporean film to launch exclusively on Prime Video on April 13.

The Singapore-South Korea collaboration, which was first released in cinemas in October 2022, will be available on Prime Video in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

“We are proud to make Ajoomma the first Singapore film that is exclusively available to Prime members in Singapore,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, South-east Asia.

“With its heartfelt and compelling story, it has delighted film critics and audiences, and we look forward to bringing more made-by-Singapore content to Prime members. We are excited about the future of Singapore’s film and entertainment industry and are committed to supporting local filmmakers by showcasing the best of our talent and stories to a wider audience.”

Directed by local film-maker He Shuming and produced by local film-maker Anthony Chen, the film stars local veteran actress Hong Huifang, as well as South Korean actors Jung Dong-hwan and Kang Hyung-suk.

It tells the story of Auntie (Hong), a middle-aged Singaporean widow obsessed with K-dramas who travels to South Korea as a tourist and becomes caught up in an adventure.

This comes as her grown-up son (Shane Pow) is about to fly the coop and she is left to contend with a whole new identity beyond her roles of daughter, wife and mother.

In Seoul, she meets Kwon-Woo (Kang Hyung Suk), a young tour guide who cannot seem to get his life in order, and Jung Su (Jung Dong-Hwan), an elderly security guard.

The trio embark on an unexpected roller-coaster ride, where hearts flutter and unlikely bonds are formed.

The film has garnered several accolades, including four nominations at the 59th Golden Horse Awards. It was also named Best Screenplay at the QCinema International Film Festival and claimed the Audience Award for Best Film at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Hong also clinched the Snow Leopard Best Actress Award at the 8th Asian World Film Festival.

“The genesis of the film’s story was to explore the other side of the protagonist’s character, unbound by her motherly duties, and that it’s never too late to pursue your passions,” said He. “I’m delighted that authentic Singaporean stories like Ajoomma will now be told to many more audiences within our borders and beyond.”

Chen added: “Ajoomma is a testament to the strength of Singapore storytelling and film making, and I look forward to telling even more homegrown stories that will resonate everywhere.”