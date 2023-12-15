Anniversary surprise from actor Zheng Geping to wife Hong Huifang

Hong Huifang received a bouquet of flowers from husband of 30 years Zheng Geping, in Taiwan's Kinmen island.

Veteran actress Hong Huifang received a pleasant surprise from her husband, actor-producer Zheng Geping, for their 30th wedding anniversary.

Hong, 62, posted on social media on Dec 13 photos and a video of herself with a bouquet of flowers.

“This is a pleasant surprise via remote control from my hubby,” she said in the video. “Thank you. I love you.”

She is filming her first Taiwanese drama series, Breeze By The Sea, in Taiwan’s outlying island Kinmen.

“Dear partner, happy 30 years of marriage,” she wrote in Chinese on Instagram. “We have been accompanying each other steadily for 30 years without noticing it.”

She continued: “Staying together for life is not just a simple declaration of eternal love, but countless ordinary days of going through thick and thin, taking care of each other, showing consideration and understanding to each other, and working and moving forward together. May we be happy and healthy forever.”

Zheng, 59, told Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao that he originally wanted to fly to Kinmen to surprise his wife, but work cropped up. He then asked good friend actress Yvonne Lim, who is based in Taiwan, to help with sending flowers.

In 2021, Hong and Zheng were unable to celebrate their wedding anniversary together as she was filming the South Korean-Singaporean movie Ajoomma in South Korea. Her role as a K-drama-obsessed widow in the film garnered her a Best Leading Actress nomination at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Horse Awards in 2022.