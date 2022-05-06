Barbie Hsu shares first photo since her marriage to DJ Koo

Barbie Hsu (right) shares a photo of herself with a friend on social media on May 6, 2022.

TAIPEI - Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu has posted her first photo on social media since her surprise announcement in March that she has married South Korean musician DJ Koo.

Posing with a friend, the 45-year-old looked happy and radiant in the picture posted on Friday morning.

Her friend even called her "Benjamin Button", the character who ages in reverse in F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1922 short story The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button.

However, fans could not help noticing the tattoo on Hsu's collarbone, coming in the wake of Koo, 52, getting new tattoos last week.

Several fans said her tattoo matched that on her husband's neck, which was Remember Together Forever. Some sharp-eyed netizens even noticed the letter "k" near Hsu's chest in the photo.

Together Forever (1988), performed by English singer Rick Astley, was the couple's favourite English song when they were dating 24 years ago.

They reportedly courted in secret for a year before breaking up in 1999, and did not see each other again until they reconnected after Hsu's divorce from Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, 40, in November last year.

The couple then registered their marriage in South Korea in February.

Koo, whose real name is Koo Jun-yup, then went to Taiwan in March and they registered their marriage in Taipei the same month.

In photos posted on social media on April 29, he was also seen tattooing the Korean name of Hsu on a crown on his arm, probably to imply that Hsu is his "queen".