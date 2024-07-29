Chen Hanwei mourns mum's death

Home-grown actor Chen Hanwei with his mother, who died on July 27 at the age of 90.

Actor Chen Hanwei has taken to social media to mourn the death of his mother.

The 54-year-old Mediacorp star’s mother died at the age of 90 on July 27.

That same day, he posted on Instagram multiple photos of himself with his mother, including one of himself as a boy with his mother looking to be in her 40s. There were also pictures of them holding hands and walking at Gardens by the Bay.

In the caption, he wrote: “If there’s a telephone in heaven, I really want to call you twice every day to talk to you like I used to do. Mum, I want to hear your voice so much. I miss you so much.”

Chen’s mother had lived in Johor Bahru with his father. The actor was born in Malaysia and based in Singapore.

Her wake is at Nirvana Skudai Memorial Center in Johor until July 30.

Chen’s actor friends such as Christopher Lee, Zoe Tay, Pornsak and Dennis Chew expressed their condolences in the comments.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Chen said his mother had been unwell for the past few months, but declined to reveal what health issues she had been facing. He added that he was by her side every day at the end and she died peacefully.

Asked whether she had any last words, he said: “She asked me to take care of myself and our family members.”

He also revealed his plans to be laid to rest beside his mother. “After I die, my ashes will be laid next to my mother’s. That is a promise I made to her before she died.”

While Chen mentioned his mother’s ill health only after her death, his recent posts on Instagram have been dedicated to his parents.

On May 12 on Mother’s Day, he posted a photo of himself trimming his mother’s toenails. He wrote: “When I was young, my mother helped to trim my nails. Now that I’m an adult, let me help you do so, mum. I just wish for my mother to be healthy, safe and happy, and to have a long life. Happy Mother’s Day, mum, I love you.”

On June 16 on Father’s Day, he posted screenshots of incoming calls from both his parents and wrote: “If you can still get these calls, then you’re a happy person.”