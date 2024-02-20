Chinese heart-throb Dylan Wang meets idol LeBron James

Dylan Wang shared several photos of his encounter with LeBron James on Weibo on Feb 19.

It was a dream come true for Chinese actor Dylan Wang, who was able to get up close and personal with his idol, National Basketball Association (NBA) star LeBron James, in the United States.

Wang, 25, shared several photos of his encounter with James, 39, on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Feb 19, writing: “What an amazing start to 2024.”

The heart-throb was seen posing for photos with the Los Angeles Lakers player, nicknamed “King James”, before the NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Feb 18.

James, who shook hands with the avid basketball fan and also autographed his jersey in the photos, made history by playing in his 20th NBA All-Star Game, surpassing fellow Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who participated 19 times.

NBA also shared a video of Wang’s encounter on its official account on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. In the video, Wang could not hide his excitement after he got James’ autograph.

Wang was in the US to take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Feb 16.

The star of Chinese television series such as Meteor Garden (2018) and Love Between Fairy And Devil (2022) was on Team Shannon, coached by former National Football League (NFL) player Shannon Sharpe.

The squad also comprised celebrities such as NFL player Micah Parsons, Canadian YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh, American actor Quincy Isaiah and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Team Shannon beat their opponents Team Stephen A, coached by American sports television personality Stephen A. Smith, 100-91. Team Stephen A included American singer-actress Jennifer Hudson, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and American songwriter Adam Blackstone.