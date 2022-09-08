Christopher Lee nominated for fifth time at Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards

Christopher Lee plays a police captain trying to solve a series of homicides in crime thriller Danger Zone.

Home-grown actor Christopher Lee, a two-time winner at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Bell Awards, has landed another acting nomination at Taiwan’s version of the Emmys.

Lee, 51, is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a police captain trying to solve a series of homicides in crime thriller Danger Zone.

Lee said in a press release that he was golfing when his manager called to tell him the good news.

“This is such a happy surprise,” Lee said. “The productions this year are all very excellent. I’m already very happy to be able to secure these nominations.”

Lee is up against actors Wu Kang-jen, Chen Chia-kuei, Nash Zhang, Liu Kuan-ting and Simon Hsueh in the category.

This is Lee’s fifth Golden Bell nomination.

Last year, he won Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role as a construction worker in Taiwanese drama Workers (2020). In 2014, he won Best Actor for his role as a workaholic husband fighting to salvage his marriage in the family drama A Good Wife (2013).

He was also nominated in 2012 and 2017.

Lee added that he was pleased that his co-star Berant Zhu, who plays his colleague in the series, has been nominated for Best Actor.

Besides Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, Danger Zone, which also stars former F4 member Vic Chou, is also up for six other awards.

They include Best Television Series, Best Director in a Television Series for David Chuang and Chen Kuan-chung and Best Newcomer for Han Xiucao.

A television still of Danger Zone starring Christopher Lee. PHOTO: IQIYI

Historical drama Gold Leaf leads with a total of 16 nods, including for Best Television Series, Best Director in a Television Series for Lin Chun-yang and Best Actor for Kuo Tzu-cheng and James Wen.

Popular Netflix series Light The Night has 11 nominations, including Best Television Series, Best Actor for Yo Yang and Best Actress for Ruby Lin and Cheryl Yang.

The awards ceremony will be held on Oct 21 and Oct 22 at the National Dr Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.