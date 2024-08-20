Christopher Lee regrets buying $820 robot cat toy for son

Known for his practical approach to parenting, Christopher Lee explained that while he doesn't indulge his 10-year-old son Zed's every whim, he's open to fulfilling wishes as long as the desired item is deemed useful and affordable.

Local actor Christopher Lee may be used to high-roller roles on screen, but he admits defeat when it comes to navigating the world of high-tech toys.

The 53-year-old recently revealed that a pricey robot cat, bought at $820, has been relegated to the technological graveyard, much to the amusement of fans.

Lee, who stars in the upcoming Taiwanese drama Q18 Quantum Dice: Allegory Of The Quantum, made the confession during a press conference.

Known for his practical approach to parenting, the actor explained that while he doesn't indulge his 10-year-old son's every whim, he is open to fulfilling wishes as long as the desired item is deemed useful and affordable.

"Sometime back, I bought him an electronic cat because he likes pets, animals and nature and I thought he was too young to have a real pet," Lee shared. However, the sophisticated feline companion, intended to bridge the gap between desire and responsibility, quickly lost its appeal.

"Eventually, the 'cat' just lay there every day. I asked him, 'Are you taking good care of your cat?'"

The actor revealed that Zed was meant to interact with the robot, "teaching" and "communicating" with it to unlock its full potential, mimicking the growth and development of a real cat.

In a bid to test the robot's realism, Lee even resorted to giving it a swat, eliciting a cry from the expensive toy.

"Of course, you can't smack a real one," he quipped. "But I think it's permanently at its charging pod now."

The fate of the robot cat remains uncertain, with Lee confessing that he's not even sure if it's still in their home.

"I think the electronic cat was a failure," he admitted. "I shouldn't buy something like that anymore".

Despite the robotic feline's downfall, Zed's love for pets remains undeterred. He is honing his pet-parenting skills on fishes for now, much to his father's relief.