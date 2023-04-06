Christopher Lee and Fann Wong's son Zed once wrote 'My mum is very famous' in school essay

Actors Fann Wong and Christopher Lee with son Zed during Wong's birthday celebration in January 2023.

Do you have famous parents? Better to keep it on the down-low, says celebrity pair Fann Wong and Christopher Lee.

At least that’s what they told their eight-year-old son Zed when they learnt that he wrote about them in a composition for school.

In an interview with Taiwanese media outlet ET Today, Lee said their son had known his parents were celebrities from a young age, and revealed that he once wrote in an essay: “My mum is Fann Wong and she is very famous.”

Lee, 51, and Wong, 52, who have been married since 2009, were highly amused by it, but reminded their son: “You actually wrote ‘very famous’? Can you be more low profile about things?”

During the interview, Lee was also asked about his upcoming movie Workers, in which he plays a father who has issues with his son, but reconciles with him in the end.

Drawing a parallel between fiction and reality, Lee said Zed wasn’t yet old enough to develop conflicts with his parents yet.

In reference to a scene where his character’s son accidentally catches his parents being intimate, Lee was asked what he would do in such a situation.

He laughed and said it would likely not happen.

Nonetheless, he added calmly: “(My son would understand that) it is a natural interaction, so it won't be a problem.”

Workers is currently showing in cinemas in Taiwan.