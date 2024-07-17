ContentAsia Awards: Chantalle Ng up for Best Female Lead

Chantalle Ng played visually disabled Li Zhenyu in the Mediacorp drama All That Glitters.

Home-grown actress Chantalle Ng is up against stars such as Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh at ContentAsia Awards 2024.

The list of nominees for the regional awards was unveiled on July 15. Ng was nominated for Best Female Lead in a TV Programme for her role as visually disabled Li Zhenyu in Mediacorp drama All That Glitters.

Ng, 29, was also nominated for Best Actress for the role at Singapore’s Star Awards in April, losing out to Kym Ng of Till The End.

Also nominated in the Best Female Lead category at ContentAsia Awards is Sheh, 49, for her role as news anchor Sister Man in TVB drama The Queen Of News.

She was crowned Best Actress for the role at the TVB Awards in January, her third time winning the award.

The other nominees in the Best Female Lead category are China’s Zhao Lusi, the Philippines’ Kim Chiu, and Thailand’s Anne Thongprasom and Bella Ranee Campen.

Ng told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News that she felt very lucky to be nominated together with such strong contenders.

“I am not confident of winning the award,” she said. “It’s already good enough to be nominated.”

Meanwhile, local veteran actor Duan Weiming, 63, received a nomination for Best Male Lead in a TV Programme at the same awards for his role as drink stall uncle Larry in Season 3 of Channel 5 hawker drama 128 Circle.

However, he told Shin Min on July 15: “I would still have 30 years ahead of me if I were 30 years old. But at my age, does winning the award change anything?”

Duan, whose left leg was amputated below the knee in September 2022, is up against actors such as Malaysia’s Tony Eusoff, Indonesia’s Jefri Nichol and India’s Gagan Dev Riar.

ContentAsia Awards 2024 is giving out 27 awards, with Singapore receiving more than 20 nominations.

They include Best Supporting Actor in a TV Programme/Series nominations for Shrey Bhargava in Titoudao: Dawn Of A New Stage 2 and Zhai Siming for My One And Only; Best Asian Talk Show nomination for host Quan Yifeng’s Hear U Out 4; and Best Director of a Scripted TV Programme nod for Lee Thean-jeen for 128 Circle 3.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Taipei on Sept 5.