Dasmond Koh posts photo of himself with Adia Chan on IG

(From right) The Sheng Siong Show host Dasmond Koh shared a photo with Adia Chan and co-host Kym Ng on social media on July 16. PHOTO: DASMONDKOH/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Jul 17, 2024 07:02 pm

Local television host Dasmond Koh has no qualms being seen in the same photo as his former girlfriend, Hong Kong singer-actress Adia Chan.

Koh, the long-time host of weekly variety programme The Sheng Siong Show, posted a photo of himself with Chan and his co-host Kym Ng on Instagram on July 16.

Chan, 53, made an appearance on The Sheng Siong Show on July 13, performing two songs – At Least I Still Have You and I Only Care About You.

“It’s been a long time since we met,” Koh, 52, wrote in Chinese. “Feel free to leave a message.”

Yes 933 DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, tagged Ng when he wrote: “So bright”. He was hinting that Ng was the “light bulb”, Chinese slang for the “third wheel” in a relationship.

Ng, 57, quipped: “They were the ones insisting on me ‘lighting up’.”

A netizen commented that she would be nervous and her heart would hurt if she met an old flame. Koh, who is the co-founder of NoonTalk Media, replied that he and Chan are old friends.

The former couple caused a sensation in the entertainment industries of Singapore and Hong Kong in 2000 when they went public with their relationship. They caused another sensation when they confirmed nine months later that they had broken up.

Chan, who was previously known as Nnadia Chan, is now married to Chinese actor Zhang Duo, 44.

She is known for acting in Hong Kong TV series such as Song Bird (1989), Knot To Treasure (1994) and The Legendary Four Aces (2000).

She has also acted in Singapore series Coup De Scorpion (1999) and You Are The One (2005) and, more recently, took part in Season 1 of Chinese reality series Sisters Who Make Waves in 2020.

She is slated to hold a concert, Adia Chan Live In Singapore 2024, at the Esplanade Concert Hall on July 19.

