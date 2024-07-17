Dasmond Koh posts photo of himself with Adia Chan on IG

(From right) The Sheng Siong Show host Dasmond Koh shared a photo with Adia Chan and co-host Kym Ng on social media on July 16.

Local television host Dasmond Koh has no qualms being seen in the same photo as his former girlfriend, Hong Kong singer-actress Adia Chan.

Koh, the long-time host of weekly variety programme The Sheng Siong Show, posted a photo of himself with Chan and his co-host Kym Ng on Instagram on July 16.

Chan, 53, made an appearance on The Sheng Siong Show on July 13, performing two songs – At Least I Still Have You and I Only Care About You.

“It’s been a long time since we met,” Koh, 52, wrote in Chinese. “Feel free to leave a message.”

Yes 933 DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, tagged Ng when he wrote: “So bright”. He was hinting that Ng was the “light bulb”, Chinese slang for the “third wheel” in a relationship.

Ng, 57, quipped: “They were the ones insisting on me ‘lighting up’.”

A netizen commented that she would be nervous and her heart would hurt if she met an old flame. Koh, who is the co-founder of NoonTalk Media, replied that he and Chan are old friends.