Dasmond Koh posts photo of himself with Adia Chan on IG
Local television host Dasmond Koh has no qualms being seen in the same photo as his former girlfriend, Hong Kong singer-actress Adia Chan.
Koh, the long-time host of weekly variety programme The Sheng Siong Show, posted a photo of himself with Chan and his co-host Kym Ng on Instagram on July 16.
Chan, 53, made an appearance on The Sheng Siong Show on July 13, performing two songs – At Least I Still Have You and I Only Care About You.
“It’s been a long time since we met,” Koh, 52, wrote in Chinese. “Feel free to leave a message.”
Yes 933 DJ Kenneth Chung, better known as Kunhua, tagged Ng when he wrote: “So bright”. He was hinting that Ng was the “light bulb”, Chinese slang for the “third wheel” in a relationship.
Ng, 57, quipped: “They were the ones insisting on me ‘lighting up’.”
A netizen commented that she would be nervous and her heart would hurt if she met an old flame. Koh, who is the co-founder of NoonTalk Media, replied that he and Chan are old friends.
