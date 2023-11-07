Fann Wong, Peter Ho to reunite after 20 years for new Taiwanese drama

Fann Wong and Peter Ho will work together on the upcoming drama Breeze By The Sea.

They last acted together in the 2000 film When I Fall in Love... With Both.

Now, more than two decades later, Fann Wong and Peter Ho will work together again in the upcoming Taiwanese drama Breeze By The Sea, which Ho will helm as director.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Wong, 52, said: "It's been a long time since I have met or collaborated with Peter. He is now a very good director and has won awards. I am very much looking forward to working with him again."

Wong and the 48-year-old American-Taiwanese actor and director also starred in the 1999 movie The Truth About Jane and Sam.

The local actress said she accepted the role in Breeze By The Sea as "the script was quite interesting, and the shooting time is not too long".

Wong's last production outside Singapore was 2019 Chinese drama Dive.

The two actors on the set of When I Fall In Love... With Both more than two decades ago. ST FILE PHOTO

To date, Wong and Ho have not met in person. Filming for her scenes starts in January 2024 and she will be based in Taipei for a month, even though the location shoot is mostly in Kinmen County in Taiwan.

Breeze By The Sea is a romantic comedy which also stars Hong Huifang, Charles Lin, Puff Kuo, Serene Wang, Tuo Tsung-hua, Carol Cheng and Ma Nien-hsien.

Kuo, 35, will act as a bed-and-breakfast owner opposite Chen Bo-lin while Hong plays Kuo's grandma.

Wong did not reveal much about her role, but said she would star as the manager of Chen's character. She added that she would not have any scenes with her fellow local actress Hong.

The drama, a joint production between China Film Group Corporation, Deepwater Digital Support and CJ ENM Hong Kong, is inspired by K-dramas such as Top Star U-back (2018), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021) and Our Blues (2021) created by CJ ENM.

Its release date has not been announced as yet.