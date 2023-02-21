"Get an expert": Mark Lee calls out scammers for sharing poorly-edited photos of him as criminal

Scammers usually cause panic in their victims, but one ended up entertaining local actor-comedian Mark Lee.

Lee posted a series of poorly edited images of himself as a criminal on his Instagram stories on Monday (Feb 20).

In his first story, he shared his bewilderment at the second-rated photoshop efforts.

He mocked in Mandarin: “Am I a wanted criminal all over the world? Can you at least get an expert to edit these photos? People won’t believe this right? Check out their amazing work of art!”

He then shared a series of these edited images, all of which portray him as an offender.

SCREENGRAB: MARKLEE4444/INSTAGRAM

In one of the images, Lee’s head is cropped onto a body that is visibly disproportionate to the size of the former.

Another image similarly shows him beside a cop, and looking from his side eye at the camera.

In the last image, he appears to be standing in front of two police officers.

The images were made out to look like screenshots from CNA with headlines reading: “A scandal that shocked the whole world,” and “Is this the end of his career.”

While Lee laughed off the incident, he urged his followers not to believe the images, and emphasised that he only has one Instagram account that is verified.

He also cautioned against other accounts that ask one to invest or buy a product. Warning people of the prevalence of scammers, Lee asked them to report and block accounts that are suspicious.