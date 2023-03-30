HK actor Bosco Wong is not interested in marriage

Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong, 42, recently assured fans that he's not lonely despite being single at his age, Sin Chew reported.

In a recent interview with Hong Kong media, Wong said having grown up in a single-parent household, he has never had the desire to marry and start a family of his own.

"I have so many friends and am so busy. I'm never lonely during holidays as (my friends) would hold many home parties.

"Ever since I was a kid, I never thought of when I will get married or how many kids I will have. My mum has never forced me to marry either," he explained, adding that he would leave everything to fate.

Howver, the former TVB star does have his own criteria for a potential suitor.

"First of all, she must not mind that I'm in this line of work because it will definitely attract attention and become an issue.

"Secondly, I don't like someone who is too clingy or coy. I like an independent woman.

"Also, since I'm a tidy person, I don't like people messing with my things. I'm also the type who doesn't talk much at home," he said.

The actor then revealed that he once met someone through a mutual friend in the past.

But things quickly took a turn after the other party posted their conversation online, and it got misunderstood and turned into fodder for gossip.

"Since then, I have become more careful when meeting new people," he said.

Wong previously dated actress Myolie Wu in 2004 after meeting on the set of War Of In-Laws.

They broke up eight years later in 2012 due to irreconcilable differences. The actor has not had any public relationships since. - THE STAR