HK actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, to wed girlfriend, 36, this year

Lee Lung Kei (right) and Chris Wong have been dating for more than four years.

Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, is determined to marry his 36-year-old girlfriend Chris Wong later this year.

But first, he must get permission from his future in-laws, according to a report by Sing Tao Daily.

"(Chris) said that if we want to get married, I have to ask my prospective parents-in-law how much engagement gifts they want," the former TVB star said.

Lee, who has been dating Wong for four years, was supposed to meet her parents in China but due to the pandemic, the meeting was shelved.

Now that the borders are opened, Lee can proceed with his plans.

“If there are no hiccups, we will [marry] this year, but I will keep it low-key. I will not hold a wedding banquet, just call a few pals together for a simple meal,” the Beyond The Realm Of Conscience actor said.

The media has called their romance "grandfather-granddaughter relationship" due to the 36-year age gap, but according to the actor, he and Wong are compatible, in and out of the bedroom.

"If we are not coordinated, how can she handle it when she is so young?," he told the daily.

“In the four years that we have been dating, we have not broken up," said Lee who has three adult children from his first marriage, who are all older than Wong.

In the interview, Lee also revealed that he intends to leave his properties to Wong, though he has not drawn up the will yet.

"I still have the ability to make money. I can't bring the money with me into my coffin anyway,” said Lee who is still active in showbiz.

In 2020, Hong Kong media reported that Wong who was carrying Lee's child suffered a miscarriage. - THE STAR