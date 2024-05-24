HK actress Jessica Hsuan celebrates nanny’s 101st birthday

Hong Kong star Jessica Hsuan was praised by her followers on social media after posting an endearing photograph of herself with her nanny on Instagram.

According to the 53-year-old veteran actress, the white-haired woman in the photo has turned 101.

“Can never thank Ying Je enough for loving and raising me. Not sure how I would have turned out without her,” wrote Hsuan in English on May 20.

“Today is her 101st birthday. A very happy birthday to her,” she added. She spent some time with Ying Je at the nursing home and wished her good health and happiness.

Many of Hsuan’s followers also sent their birthday greetings in the comment section. Thanking them, Hsuan replied to one fan that Ying Je raised her like her own daughter.

The post has received more than 11,000 “likes”, making it one of Hsuan’s most popular posts on Instagram.

The award-winning actress recently starred in local thriller Kill Sera Sera opposite home-grown actor Christopher Lee. The M18-rated Mandarin series, available on mewatch, sees Hsuan playing a grieving mother determined to avenge her daughter’s brutal murder.