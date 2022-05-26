Hong Kong actress Ali Lee pulls out of television drama, laments health woes

Ali Lee said she had to pull out of the upcoming television drama, Unchained Melody, over health woes.

HONG KONG - Actress Ali Lee has had a prolific career but it seems that her packed schedule is finally catching up with her.

In a recent interview with TVB Entertainment, which is under of the Hong Kong broadcaster, 39-year-old Lee said she had to pull out of the upcoming television drama, Unchained Melody, over health woes.

"I have a history of health issues. Every time I film a drama, I put a lot of pressure on myself. It's true and it has always affected my mental and physical health," she said.

"There are some dramas that require actors to film 24 hours round the clock for two or three months. During such taxing times, I was worried that my body would not be able to endure it," she added.

However, Lee - who made a name for herself on TVB dramas such as Legal Mavericks (2017) and Who Wants A Baby? (2018) - was disappointed at having to pull out of Unchained Melody, which also stars Hong Kong actor Owen Cheung.

"It's very cute. When I first read the script, I thought about how I have never played a female ghost before," she said.

She added that TVB, which she joined in 2012, has been understanding of her decision, and said she has turned to traditional Chinese medicine during her recovery. "They are telling me to stop staying up late. I am also doing acupuncture, but I still cannot undo the damage caused by the continuous filming. "

Her exhaustion from overwork is in stark contrast with her situation in November 2019 when she was reportedly sidelined by TVB over her pro-democracy views. She told a variety show that she had nothing lined up for the last few months of that year.

But her sidelining did not last long - she was back in action as soon as January the next year, filming Amelia's Rhapsody opposite A-list actor Moses Chan.