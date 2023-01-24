How local celebrities celebrated Chinese New Year

Celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee with their son Zedd in lion dance costume.

Local celebrities made full use of the long weekend to usher in the Year of the Rabbit by visiting and feasting with family, friends and colleagues.

Celebrity couple Fann Wong and Christopher Lee wished their social media followers a happy new year with a photo of themselves and their eight-year-old son, Zedd, who was ensconced in a lion dance costume.

Actress Xiang Yun and her family – which includes former actor husband Edmund Chen, as well as their children Chen Yixin and Chen Xi – had a marathon weekend of visiting loved ones, judging by the slideshow of various group photos that she posted on Instagram on Monday.

Singapore-based Malaysian actress Sora Ma combined her Chinese New Year celebrations with a small birthday party as she turned 39 on Sunday. “Happy birthday to us, thank you all for the blessings,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ma had an eventful 2022, having won Best Supporting Actress at the fourth annual Asia Contents Awards in Busan in October for her role in Mediacorp’s period drama, This Land Is Mine (2021).

Also celebrating a birthday recently was veteran actress Tan Kheng Hua, who turned 60 on Jan 17. “I am 60 and have more freedom and choices than ever before,” she reflected on Instagram in a recent birthday post.

Though she has been busy these days making a name for herself in Hollywood, with a starring role in action-adventure series Kung Fu (2021 to present), she flew back home last week to celebrate her birthday and Chinese New Year.

The actress shared photos of herself dressed in red while feasting and catching up with family and friends.

Star-studded gatherings also took place over the Chinese New Year holidays.

Actor Romeo Tan, one of the “8 Dukes of Caldecott Hill”, shared a snap of himself hanging out with fellow actors Rebecca Lim and Elvin Ng. “My gorgeous (day two of CNY) with the two (seniors),” he said in the caption.

Meanwhile, actor Terence Cao shared a video of a home gathering that included local television veteran Cassandra See and Chinese-American actor Allan Wu.

Though traditional Chinese New Year gifts include mandarin oranges and pineapple tarts, actor Xu Bin seems to have gone all out for his My Star Bride (2021) co-star Chantalle Ng.

Ng, 27, shared a photograph of a striking red suitcase full of “CNY goodies” that he sent her and jokingly asked in the caption: “Does it include a flight ticket?”

The duo recently reunited for Channel 8 drama Love At First Bite, which premiered on Dec 19.

Others engaged in a spot of festive social bonding. Model and host Jade Seah shared a video of a card game in action, while artiste Jaime Teo posted a photo of her auspicious mahjong tiles during a game. “May the odds be ever in your favour,” she declared.