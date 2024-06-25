Enough madness for a night of happy laughter

Last shows left. Catch it before it ends.

Can one be guaranteed of 120 minutes of unlimited laughter with 12 comedians for one ticket?

Not quite as a couple of sets in Happy Ever Laughter – Standup Comedy Madness rang a little hollow.

First though, let's go with everyone's – okay, my – favourites: veterans Hossan Leong and Sharul Channa.

Leong, who has moved to Johor Bahru, offered an excellent insight into what it is like to handle new workers and their expectations. And of course, how shopping in JB has to be every auntie's dream.

Most of us would have heard of comedienne Channa's show being canned in Malaysia just two days before she was due to perform in May.

To hear her grumble over the reasons for the cancellation made me glad we were not missing her this night. This woman knows her stuff – from marriage to men, and more men. Hear her roar!

By the way, Channa is now a 'Halal-certified comedienne'.

Now, while it was refreshing to have multi-faceted talent XiXi Lim and actor Noah Yap making their debut in live stand-up comedy, you just can't shake off the feeling that opening night jitters got the better of them.

I love watching the actress, comedian, host, singer, and plus-sized fashion personality on her social media platforms because she exudes confidence and fun. Yet Lim seemed to struggle with that same self-deprecating humour on stage, such that her jokes got lost amid the "be confident" shoutout.

Yap's take on how he seemed to be picked on by almost every other immigration officer would have been more impactful if he added his real brush with the law to the set, pity he didn't.

Give them both a little time and they could come up to speed.

Meanwhile you still have the grudge-bearing Dr Jason Leong telling you how he wanted dinosaurs to help him get his revenge.

Oh, and that parody of Bang Bang from Siti Khalijah was an absolute classic.

Happy Ever Laughter – Standup Comedy Madness

When: Until 28 (Last few days!)

Where: Capitol Theatre

Show times: 8pm Monday to Friday

Show duration: 120min + intermission

Tickets: $65 to $165

URL: sistic.com.sg/events/laughter0624