Lee Lung Kei, 73, vows to wed fiancee, 36, after her 25-month jail term

Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei said that the length of his fiancee Chris Wong's jail term was longer than he expected.PHOTO: CHRISART1017/INSTAGRAM
Jun 20, 2024 03:27 pm

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei has vowed to stand by his fiancee Chris Wong after she was sentenced to 25 months in jail by Shatin Magistrates’ Court on June 19.

Wong, whose real name is Wang Qingxia, was found guilty of five charges – including two counts of breaching her conditions of stay, one of using fake documents, another of making false statements to obtain an entry permit and one of making a false declaration to immigration officers.

In an interview with Hong Kong media, Lee said that the length of Wong’s jail term was longer than he expected.

The former TVB star tearfully added that he will continue to honour his commitment to marry Wong, 36, upon her release from prison.

“I have told her through my lawyer that I will definitely wait for her,” the 73-year-old said.

During the proceedings, Wong admitted to forging three graduation certificates from an American aviation academy while attempting to apply for an immigration scheme and seek employment in Hong Kong.

The Chinese national said she had not thought through things thoroughly when using the counterfeit documents in her application in 2019.

According to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, the court was informed that Wong’s application was not successful as she had failed to provide supporting documents for her supposed qualifications.

Lee was said to be in tears during the hearing, exclaiming loudly on three occasions.

Asked by reporters outside the courtroom if he had any concerns about Wong’s family, Lee replied: “We’ll see when the time comes. I need to think things through first.”

As for the possibility of an appeal, the actor said he will leave the matter to his lawyer.

Lee and Wong’s relationship first came to light in 2020 when Hong Kong media reported that Wong, who was carrying Lee’s child, suffered a miscarriage.

Despite the significant age difference, the couple has been in a stable relationship for the past years due to shared interests. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

