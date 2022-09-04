 Lord Of The Rings prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Lord Of The Rings prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere

Lord Of The Rings prequel is Amazon Prime Video's biggest premiere
The series is crucial for Amazon, which wants to play in the ultra-competitive streaming landscape.PHOTO: PRIME VIDEO
Sep 04, 2022 04:14 pm

NEW YORK - Amazon announced on Saturday (Sept 3) that its big budget series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, based on the works of late English writer J.R.R. Tolkien, had marked the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video - with 25 million viewers.

With this flagship production that started streaming on Friday, Prime Video aims to counter the lure of HBO and its prequel to the hit series Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon, which began airing on Aug 21.

HBO also said it had its best premiere with that prequel, with nearly 10 million viewers in the United States alone.

"The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, breaking all previous records, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video," a company statement said.

It has aired the first two episodes.

"It is somehow fitting that Tolkien's stories - among the most popular of all time, and what many consider to be the true origin of the fantasy genre - have led us to this proud moment," said Ms Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

King Viserys' daughter Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock, is deemed unsuitable for the throne because she is female.
TV

Prequel House Of The Dragon ticks many GOT boxes

Related Stories

How The Rings Of Power links to The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit movies

Most TV critics applaud House Of The Dragon, others find it less magical

K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo breaks ratings records

The series, which will air until Oct 14, is crucial for Amazon, which wants to play in the ultra-competitive streaming landscape, where Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max are already battling it out.

The Rings Of Power is set during Tolkien's Second Age in Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, Tolkien's cult trilogy which has already been adapted for film.

Amazon paid US$250 million (S$350 million) to buy the rights, and some US$465 million was spent on the first season alone.

The group having committed to five seasons, the final sum should top one billion dollars by far. - AFP

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer | Prime Video
More On This Topic
How The Rings Of Power links to The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit movies
Rings Of Power goes to places where previous Lord Of The Rings films never did

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

STREAMING - MUSIC/VIDEO/CONTENTTV seriesbooksAUTHORS