Mark Lee returns home from work trip and gets loving embrace from kids in touching scenes

The actor had been away from home for weeks while shooting a movie in Malaysia and Thailand.

It’s never easy being apart from family.

Local actor Mark Lee can certainly testify to that after being away from home for weeks while shooting a movie in Malaysia and Thailand recently.

The 54-year-old was filming the sequel to his hit movie Number 1, and had been away from his three children – Calista, 15, Marksonn, 12, and Calynn, 10.

It seems his kids missed him a whole bunch too.

Lee’s wife Catherine Ng, who was with him in Malaysia, shared a video on Instagram that showed the scene where the kids reunited with their dad.

Upon reaching Singapore, the couple were greeted by son Marksonn who was waiting for them at the pick-up area at Changi Airport.

The boy made sure to give him a big hug.

So did daughter Calynn, who reunited with her dad at a food court later on. She embraced him for a few seconds before sitting on his lap.

"Finally finished his movie shoot at Hat Yai and Kuala Lumpur. Children miss him so much. They were so happy to see him," wrote Ng in her post.

It’s hard not to be moved by the touching scenes.