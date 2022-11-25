Miss Hong Kong Denice Lam refutes claims she’s involved in leaked sex video

Newly crowned Miss Hong Kong Denice Lam has had to deal with another controversy recently, refuting claims that she’s involved in a leaked sex video.

HK01.com reported on Thursday (Nov 24) that a pornographic clip purportedly featuring Lam had been hawked to the media.

The 27-year-old beauty queen, who is the daughter of 90s TVB star Wilson Lam, has since refuted the claims.

"One look and you'll know it's not me," she said.

Since winning the Miss Hong Kong pageant last September this year, Lam has been mired in controversy.

This included stories surrounding her relationship with dad Wilson, whom she'd only made contact with around 12 years ago. Lam was a baby when her parents divorced and she went on to live with her mum in Britain.

An interview she did back in 2020 made headlines when she dropped saucy details about her sex life and other bedroom preferences.

According to media reports, there were also rumours that Lam owed around HK$500,000 (S$88,000) to credit card companies and that she had joined the Miss Hong Kong pageant in hopes of winning the cash prize to repay her debt.