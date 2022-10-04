Model kissed by Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang says she may have made the wrong birthday wish

Malaysian model Lebara had wished for world peace on her birthday.

HONG KONG - Malaysian model Lebara has reacted publicly to the viral video of her being kissed by Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang at her birthday party.

“A small birthday greeting became the talk of the town. Frustrating,” Lebara, 26, wrote in Chinese on social media on Monday.

“My birthday wish this year is for world peace, but things have gone topsy-turvy. I suspect I may have made the wrong wish.”

She ended her post with a Chinese quote, in which she hinted that she would remain indifferent to the brouhaha.

Lebara had last Friday posted a video of her birthday celebration.

Tsang, 69, was seen in the clip placing his hand on her shoulder and blowing out the candles on the cake with her, after which he gave her a peck near the lips.

She captioned the video: “This year, I blew the candles (with Eric Tsang) as he wished me a happy birthday. My wish this year is for world peace and no hatred.”

Tsang, who is also the general manager of Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, commented on the video on Sunday night.

He told the media that it was a “birthday kiss” out of courtesy and that he did not know Lebara.

The model seemed unfazed by the attention after the video went viral.

She posted on Instagram Stories on Monday photos of her at a theme park. She was seen riding a cable car, checking in at an aquarium and winning some dolls after playing a few games.