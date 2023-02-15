M'sian actress freaks out after winning contest to meet K-star Park Seo-joon

Even local celebrities freak out when they meet other celebs – or in the case of Malaysian actress Adriana Adnan, when they learn that they’ve won a contest to meet their idol.

In a video posted by says.com, Adriana is filmed as she learns via a Whatsapp message that she has won a chance to meet South Korean actor Park Seo-joon.

The 28-year-old’s reaction is nothing short of funny, as she tries to contain her elation – she’s at a public place with friends – and even tears.

At one point, she even prostrates on the floor in thanks to god.

Adriana then hugs fellow actress Liyana Jasmay, who is still processing her friend’s good news. Liyana then tells her: “I thought you were going as a host?”

To which, Adriana replies: “No, I entered this competition because I want to see him so badly… I bought like nine MILO packets!”

You can view (and enlarge) the video here:

Apparently, Adriana entered and won MILO's contest for a chance to meet Park Seo-joon – best-known for his roles in Itaewon Class and She Was Pretty – at an upcoming meet-and-greet in KL later this month. She is one of 300 lucky winners.