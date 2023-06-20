Renew vows, rejuvenate love

Actors Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu have two children and have been married since 2014.

"A husband and wife need such nourishment," said Joanne Peh about the prospect of renewing her wedding vows.

Peh got married to actor Qi Yuwu in 2014 but never had a wedding banquet.

She told Shin Min Daily News in a interview that her interest in holding a banquet comes from attending others, where she feels moved by couples' wedding vows.

"I would think back to the time when I read my wedding vows, the feeling at the beginning," she said.

Couples often get busy with many things in life, like taking care of children, and gradually lose that sense of love they had in the beginning of their marriage, she said.

Peh and Qi have two children, a son and a daughter, together.

The 40-year-old actress revealed on radio station UFM100.3 on June 19 that she has thought of holding a wedding and renewing her vows next year, on her 10th anniversary with Qi, 46.

But she has not made any specific plans yet.

"It depends on our work next year," she said. "In fact, I am a person who seldom makes long-term plans, so I'll do things based on my feelings at the time."

Peh stars in the new drama Shero, which is airing on Channel 8, with Romeo Tan.

In Shero, Tan plays Yue Ruixiang, a CEO of a shipbuilding company romancing Zhang Yinchen (Peh), who takes over her sister's bodyguard business.

The pair go through a series of ups and downs while finding out the truth behind the disappearance of Yinchen's sister Yinxi (Carrie Wong) during an assignment.

Peh spoke about shooting intimate scenes with Tan, 38, in a recent press conference.

She considered shooting bed scenes in dramas similar to fight scenes in terms of choreographing "where to put our hands, how to position our heads, and what actions we are going to do".

"In filming a fight scene, communication is important, such as how I will swing my punches or put my co-star in an armlock. You will need to make your co-star comfortable," she said.