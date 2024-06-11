 Ruco Chan gets sarcastic in response to 'gold digger' remarks, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Ruco Chan gets sarcastic in response to 'gold digger' remarks

Ruco Chan's wife Phoebe Sin recently faced criticism after being spotted with a Hermes Birkin 25 bag, reportedly valued at HK$160,000 (S$28,000).PHOTO: SMYPHOEBE/INSTAGRAM
Jun 11, 2024 06:16 pm

Hong Kong actor Ruco Chan has responded to the allegations that his wife, former Miss Hong Kong finalist Phoebe Sin, is a gold digger.

Sin, 34, recently faced criticism after being spotted with a Hermes Birkin 25 bag, reportedly valued at HK$160,000 (S$28,000), during a museum visit with her husband.

Netizens accused the TVB actress of being materialistic and spending Chan’s money on luxury items.

At TVB’s recent Community Chest Charity Show, the 47-year-old defended his wife against these claims. “We were attending an exhibition with many valuable artefacts, so we were dressed formally,” he said.

The TVB star then added, jokingly: “My wife married me for my money. Anyone can find information online showing my strong financial background. I’m the illegitimate son of a rich man.”

Chan later made it clear that he had given Sin the bag a long time ago, adding that it was right for him to buy presents for his wife.

“Since she was willing to marry me, I had to give her a present first,” he said.

The From Hong Kong To Beijing (2023) actor added: “My wife likes bags and has her own collection of paper and reusable bags. She likes anything pretty. It’s not about the brand or its value.”

Chan and Sin first met when she was competing in the 2016 Miss Hong Kong competition, where he was a guest judge.

The pair announced their engagement on Sept 10, 2018, and tied the knot on Oct 13 that year. They have a five-year-old daughter named Quinta. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

