Singaporean actor Raynold Tan has his first on-screen kiss in Filipino boys’ love series

Singaporean actor Raynold Tan is the lead of the Filipino boys' love series The Day I Loved You.

When Singaporean actor Raynold Tan was approached to star in the Filipino boys’ love series The Day I Loved You, he did not hesitate.

While boys’ love (BL) dramas – an increasingly popular genre of television depicting romantic relationships between men – are common in countries like Thailand, it is rare in Singapore. But that made Tan all the more game.

The 25-year-old tells The Straits Times in a sit-down interview: “I was always open to doing a boys’ love drama, especially since this isn’t something Singapore is really doing for now. I thought it’d be interesting.”

In The Day I Loved You, which is available on YouTube, Tan stars as Eli, a rebellious Singaporean exchange student in a Philippines high school, who develops a romance with the local top student Nikko (Filipino actor Tommy Alejandrino).

To prepare for his first leading role, Tan watched several gay romances, like the British teen romcom Heartstopper (2022) and the Thai BL series Moonlight Chicken (2023).

“There’s definitely a sort of charm to these series. It presents a different take from the traditional portrayals we see of love and relationships,” he says.

The series marks plenty of firsts for Tan. Not only is it his first BL series and first leading role, but it also has his first on-screen kiss.

Tan recalls: “It’s not really a mental barrier for me to kiss a guy. If it’s something I have to do, I’ll do it. I appreciate that the series is a very sweet story and not something more adult or explicit. I knew going in that in terms of intimate scenes, kissing was the most that would be asked of me.”

Asked what his family thought of his role, Tan – an only child who lives with his mother – says: “My mum is quite traditional, but she’s still really supportive.

“Her first reaction wasn’t ‘Why is it a BL?’. Instead, she was more concerned about whether I could cope with the drama since I was in my final year of university and working on my thesis.”

He adds that she has probably seen the series, but they have not spoken about it. “I’m still getting used to the idea of people I know in real life watching me act. Regardless of the genre of the show, it’s still a bit embarrassing.”

Tan is a psychology major at the National University of Singapore, who is slated to graduate in July. He had less than two months to the submission of his final-year thesis when he took 12 days off to film the series in Manila.

While he says it was a steep learning curve, he enjoyed the experience. “I can’t speak Tagalog, but the people there made an effort to speak to me in English, so I could feel included.”

His character in The Day I Loved You speaks in English.

Tan adds: “Tommy’s also such a professional. He really embodied the character, and it felt really natural to act with him.”

While it is common for stars of BL series to engage in fan service – extending the romantic relationship on-screen to flirtatious interactions off-screen – Tan is not keen to do so.

“I don’t think I will put up that front, but Tommy and I are quite close. We have a genuine friendship and he’s coming to visit me soon. We’re going to do some photo shoots together and I’m going to take him out.”

Reception to the show has been encouraging, with episodes reaching 570,000 views on YouTube.

Tan says he gained 40,000 followers on TikTok and 30,000 on Instagram since the series premiered in April. He now has about 100,000 followers on TikTok and 42,000 followers on Instagram.

He says: “It’s been great, the show is doing better than what I initially thought it would. The viewers are huge fans. They’ll post about watching the show on Instagram and they’ll tag me.”

A second season for the series has been confirmed and Tan says he will be in it. The script is in development.

The show has garnered international attention too, with Alejandrino and Tan interviewed by American magazine Teen Vogue.

Tan says: “It is quite unbelievable. In my head, it all still feels surreal.”

The Day I Loved You is available on YouTube.