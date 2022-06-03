 Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah returns to Instagram after scandal with new image, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah returns to Instagram after scandal with new image

Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah returns to Instagram after scandal with new image
Song Ji-ah, who was a fan favourite on the Netflix show earlier this year, was cancelled after she allegedly used fakes.PHOTO: DEAR.ZIA/INSTAGRAM
Suzanne Sng
Jun 03, 2022 09:47 am

SEOUL - Reality dating show Single's Inferno's breakout star Song Ji-ah is back on Instagram four months after her scandal involving fake luxury goods.

The South Korean influencer, who was a fan favourite on the Netflix show earlier this year, was cancelled after she allegedly used fakes. She deleted all videos on her YouTube channel, which has 1.82 million subscribers, as well as all posts on Instagram, which has 3.3 followers.

In her latest post on Thursday (June 2), instead of brandishing branded bags and being artfully made up, the 25-year-old is seen with a drastically different vibe.

She is dressed simply in a white tee and jeans with no luxury logos in sight.

In the caption, she wrote: "Thanks to everyone who supported me. I've been well. How have you been?"

Within 14 hours of her post, it had more than 700,000 likes, with a large number of comments welcoming her back to the social media platform.

Will Smith, had gone on stage to hit Chris Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
Movies

Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscar slap on her chat show

Related Stories

Zendaya posts rare couple photo with boyfriend Tom Holland on his birthday

K-drama star Park Shin-hye gives birth to baby boy

Taiwanese paparazzo Ryan Ko apologises to JJ Lin over insinuations

While it is unclear if she is making a comeback, she was spotted doing charity work in May after months of lying low. The Instagram account of Catholic House of Love and Peace, which makes and delivers meals for residents in low-income neighbourhoods near Seoul Station, had posted a photo of her volunteering.

More On This Topic
Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah apologises for wearing fake luxury goods
Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah revealed to make $34k per Instagram post

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesSouth Koreasocial mediainstagram