Sisley Choi embraces bold, mighty beauty as BMF ambassador

Hong Kong actress Sisley Choi was announced as the face of BMF The Aesthetics People, marking her first-ever brand ambassadorship.

Hong Kong actress Sisley Choi has been making waves in the entertainment industry, known for her fearless approach to challenging roles and a captivating on-screen presence.

Now the award-winning star is adding another feather to her cap as the face of BMF The Aesthetics People, marking her first-ever brand ambassadorship.

At a launch event held at BMF’s Orchard Gateway branch on July 16, Choi radiated confidence as she spoke about her personal journey with beauty and self-love.

Having been in the entertainment industry for a decade, the 33-year-old, who is known for her roles in dramas like TVB’s Legal Mavericks, admitted that maintaining her appearance is crucial in her line of work.

“Being in this industry, it's important to look good all the time," she said. "So I really enjoy how BMF takes care of my skin and my body."

But Choi is more than just a pretty face. Her journey in the spotlight has taught her valuable lessons about self-acceptance and overcoming criticism.

“Society nowadays is very harsh on women,” she observed. “It’s always ‘too’ something – too skinny, too fat, too pale, too dark. It’s never enough or never good enough.”

Choi revealed that she actively works on her inner well-being through spiritual practices and self-reflection, allowing her to shine from within.

“If you are rotten inside, no matter how good you look outside, you still won’t shine through your eyes," she stated.

This commitment to inner beauty resonates with BMF's holistic approach. Amy Quek, CEO of BMF, pointed out: "Choosing Sisley Choi as our brand ambassador is akin to finding the brightest star in the night sky – you are drawn to her star quality and presence.”

Quek added that Choi "embodies characteristics of the modern woman who reflect the core values of BMF."

The event also saw the launch of BMF’s latest innovation, the Cristal Pro Sculpt System, a non-invasive fat-freezing treatment.

Choi, who admitted to having insecurities about her thighs despite her slim physique, called the Cristal Pro Sculpt System a “dream come true”.

“The results were remarkable,” she exclaimed. "It never crossed my mind that it was possible. What’s more amazing was that the process was entirely comfortable and pain-free.”

Choi elaborated on her initial apprehension towards the treatment.

“I prefer heat over cold,” she confided. “So I was like, ‘Oh, is the treatment going to be really uncomfortable?’ But when it turned out to be actually not as bad as I thought and effective, I was truly wowed.”

As she embarks on this new chapter in her career, Choi remains grounded and focused on staying true to herself. Her advice to other women navigating a challenging career path?

“Be clear of what you want,” she stressed. “It sounds simple, but it’s not, because we get lost and confused all the time. Just try to be clear and very slowly, just go for it.”

Choi's journey exemplifies this boldness. She recounted a defining moment – dropping out of school when she won Miss Hong Kong in 2013.

“That was very bold," Choi laughed.

The risk paid off, leading to a successful acting career spanning a diverse range of roles.

However, success in the entertainment industry doesn’t come without its challenges. Choi admitted that external criticism can lead to self-doubt.

In the early years of her career, the actress was the centre of controversy with whispers in online forums regularly linking her romantically to several of her on-screen partners, leading her to be labelled the “rumour queen”.

“There were moments when I would hear a lot of outside voices and criticism," she confessed. "There was a long time where I didn't like myself.”

She shared that she eventually learned to avoid doing the things that would “trigger people”.

“I’m trying to show everyone that my focus is on my work and my acting, and I hope people can see that,” she added.

Choi also cited fellow Hong Kong actresses Grace Wong, Winki Lai, Jeannie Chan and many others as pillars of support.

“I feel very lucky to have a lot of good friends,” she said.

As Choi embarks on this new chapter as BMF's ambassador, she remains focused on her career, with an exciting new project on the horizon.

While the details remain under wraps, she told TNP that she hopes to be in more movies.

“Even though I’ve been in a lot of TV dramas, I have only done fewer than 10 movies,” she mused. “I’d love to have a memorable role in a movie so that when people see the name ‘Sisley Choi’, they’ll say, ‘Oh my god, she’s from that movie’. I’d like to achieve that.”