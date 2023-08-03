Taiwan’s #MeToo: Comedian Nono released on bail after police questioning

The Taiwanese media reported that Nono denied all the allegations against him.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese comedian Nono, who has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women, was questioned by the Taipei police on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old’s home and office were searched by the authorities on Wednesday morning, with his personal items such as mobile phone and computer removed from the premises for further investigations.

He was taken by the police to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office in the afternoon, where he declined to make any comments to the waiting media.

Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu, was questioned for more than one hour at the Prosecutors’ Office, with the Taiwanese media reporting that he denied all the allegations against him.

He was released on NT$500,000 (S$21,200) bail and declined to speak to the media when he left the venue.

This was Nono’s first public appearance since being embroiled in Taiwan’s #MeToo movement. Other male celebrities caught up in the scandal include television hosts Mickey Huang and Blackie Chen and actor Aaron Yan.

Nono was first accused of sexual harassment by former model Amber Chang in a Facebook post on June 19.

Taiwanese influencer Anissa, better known by the name Teacher Xiaohong, subsequently claimed on social media that she was also one of his victims.

She disclosed at a press conference held on June 21 that she had received messages from more than 20 women accusing Nono of sexually harassing them. Nono announced on social media on the same day that he would suspend his work.

Taiwanese influencer Anissa claimed on social media on June 20 that she was also one of Nono’s victims. PHOTO: ANISSA/FACEBOOK Anissa, who filed a report against Nono at the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on June 30, wrote on social media on Wednesday: “To be frank, I can’t accept the NT$500,000 bail. The only thing he said when the police came to his door in the morning was: ‘I have to face it soon or later.’” Anissa said she thought Nono was prepared to face up to the allegations after going into hiding for 41 days.

“But we still have not received any public apology, and he has kept silent and insisted on not admitting (to his wrongdoing),” she wrote, adding that there were more victims coming forward.

“It is still at least a beginning even though what happened today is not very satisfactory. Justice may lose its way slightly, but it will arrive in the end.”