Taxi Driver star Lee Je-hoon to hold first Singapore fan meet in March

K-drama actor Lee Je-hoon, who starred in the hit series Taxi Driver and Move To Heaven in 2021, will hold his first fan meet in Singapore on March 25.

The 38-year-old star will perform songs and interact with fans at Lee Je-hoon Vacation Fan Meet at the Stephen Riady Auditorium at NTUC Centre.

There are two time slots, 2pm and 6pm, and tickets are priced at $188 and $158 (excluding booking fee). They go on sale on Friday at 12pm on Sistic (sistic.com.sg).

Fans will get to meet the actor and take a group photo with him, as well as take home an official poster and other exclusive collectible items.

Lee is also set to appear in the second season of Taxi Driver, which premieres on streaming platform Viu on Friday.

He reprises his award-winning role as an ex-special forces captain who becomes a taxi driver to exact revenge on criminals.

The first season of the action thriller, which is based on a popular webtoon, scored strong viewership ratings in South Korea.