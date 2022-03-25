Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote dies in sleep

Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote was found motionless in his bed by his mother on March 23, 2022.

BANGKOK - Thai actor Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, better known as Beam, died suddenly in his sleep on Wednesday (March 23). He was 25.

According to Thai media, he was found motionless in his bed by his mother, who realised he was not breathing when she tried to wake him up.

He was sent to hospital and pronounced dead after attempts to revive him failed.

The Bangkok Post reported that the Thai police found no signs of struggle in his room and no evidence of foul play.

Preliminary investigations showed that Beam had played football on Tuesday night and eaten at a food stall before returning to his condominium in Bangkok.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Fans have headed to Beam's Instagram page to mourn the actor. His last post on March 20 shows him smiling in a photo.

The actor is known for starring in the Netflix drama The Stranded (2019), which revolves around a group of students who are stranded on an island after a tsunami hits, and the boy's love title Water Boyy: The Movie (2015), about a group of male swimmers.

His Water Boyy co-star Ngern Anupart Luangsodsai, 25, posted on Instagram in Thai that he was glad to have been Beam's friend and shared publicity photos of the two of them together.

Beam starred as the coach in a new Netflix series - about the dramatic 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand - which is scheduled for release later in 2022.