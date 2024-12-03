Doyle and King ready to create IJC history

HONG KONG - Two women, whose passion for riding and racing was nurtured in the English countryside, are determined to create history in the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley on Dec 4.

Hollie Doyle, 28, who rode her 1,000th career winner at Goodwood, West Sussex, in September, 2024, and Rachel King, 34, British-born but based in Australia after 11 years riding in Sydney, will bid to be the first female to win in the series.

“It’s an honour to be selected,” said Doyle. “The Hong Kong Jockey Club pick jockeys from the best around the world that they know will be competitive and serious in their attempt to win the trophy. It creates quite an intense atmosphere.”

In 2020, Doyle became the first female to win a leg of the Longines IJC and went on to take equal-third overall, while the following year she went one better to finish joint-second. This is the fifth consecutive year she has been selected.

“I keep praying I will be asked back. It’s such a great competition. I hope I can get my name on that trophy one day,” she said.

No strangers to big events, King and Doyle, in early November, rode at the Breeders’ Cup in Del Mar and the Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

King, who will be participating for the first time in the Longines IJC, is looking forward to the challenge.

“Even with the travelling, I enjoy these meetings,” said King.

“They bring a different aspect. It makes you just that little bit more competitive. You are representing your country, which means there’s more pressure. But it’s pressure that I enjoy.” HKJC