Dec 4 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Caspar Fownes-trained Daring Pursuit (Vincent Ho) winning a Class 4 (1,200m) race on Jan 15. Undefeated in Happy Valley, he is going for three wins in a row in the Class 3 event over 1,650m on Dec 4.

Race 1 (1,650m)

2 Kasa Papa signalled a win two starts back with a narrow defeat, though he disappointed with a ninth-placed finish the next time after being checked and losing momentum at the top of the straight. He has since trialled well, draws perfectly in barrier 4, and teams up with Hugh Bowman.

1 Ivictoriam ran on strongly to grab third in his first outing in Class 5 despite a wide draw. Slightly better positioned in gate 9, and with James McDonald aboard, he should be in the mix.

9 Cool Blue has had challenging barrier draws but now gets a midfield alley, which may allow him to settle closer. His form has steadily improved since joining Cody Mo’s yard.

3 The Azure drops to Class 5 for the first time. He led last time when finishing fifth, and while barrier 11 poses a challenge, his form will hold him in good stead.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Good View Glory appears ready to peak after two solid efforts, including an unlucky run last time when badly checked at the 150m, losing all momentum. He has since impressed in a trial and looks in fine form.

5 Super Eagle maps to receive every opportunity to break through at this level after missing by a head last time.

2 Fairy Horse reunites with Bowman and returns to Happy Valley, where he was a narrow runner-up two starts back. His latest run over a longer trip on the all-weather was forgivable.

3 Winning Heart has placed in his last two runs and now gains the services of Zac Purton, which should keep him in contention.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Lucky Touch delivered an impressive performance on his first attempt at this course and distance, winning comfortably by over a length. He appears capable of repeating that success, provided Purton can secure a smooth run from barrier 10.

3 Mighty Strength benefits from a low draw for the first time in two starts since sailing to victory three starts ago. While he needs to bounce back from his last-start disappointment, the conditions are in his favour.

5 Hailtothevictors makes his second career start for the David Eustace stable. His debut was promising despite excuses, including being crowded mid-race and pulling up lame. A subsequent trial win suggests improvement.

4 Corleone can rebound after a luckless second-up run where he encountered interference in the straight.

Race 4 (1,000m)

10 Parents’ Love broke through for a well-deserved win last start and returns to Class 4. His subsequent impressive trial win indicates that this untapped four-year-old has found his rhythm.

4 Champion Method delivered a dominant victory last time. A repeat of that performance would make him tough to beat once more.

11 Silver Spurs had no luck in the straight when finishing 10th last time but gets a chance to bounce back with a gear tweak.

9 Sight Happy benefits from a better draw after wide barriers hampered his chances in his last two starts. He is poised for improvement.

Race 5 (1,650m)

4 Jumbo Fortune is only a one-time winner but has been a model of consistency this season since joining Eustace’s stable. Drawn ideally in barrier 3 and with an abundance of speed on paper, he should get his opportunity to finish over the top.

6 Prince Alex is worth following after his maiden win, as he encounters similar conditions to last time.

12 Super Baby is well-drawn in barrier 1 and should enjoy a sweet run for Rachel King, with his last effort excusable due to a tough draw.

3 Viva Chaleur has dropped down the ratings and looks ready to strike. His last-start third was promising, and a quiet trial since should have him primed to win.

Race 6 (1,200m)

10 Smart Fighter broke through for his first win last time after several consistent efforts. With barrier 1 in his favour, he should have every chance to back it up and appears to have more to offer.

4 Masterofmyuniverse caught the eye on debut with a fast-finishing second after being held up in running. Although barrier 11 poses a challenge, he looks a horse with plenty of potential.

2 Street Conqueror impressed when winning first-up for the Mark Newnham yard, but barrier 10 adds a twist to his follow-up attempt.

12 Crystal Powerful performed admirably when racing wide without cover from barrier 12 first-up, finishing a close fourth, and is well-placed to improve.

Race 7 (1,650m)

6 Daring Pursuit is a promising type chasing a hat-trick of wins after an explosive first-up victory 35 days ago. Aiming to maintain his perfect record at Happy Valley (three from three), Ryan Moore is an excellent booking to guide him.

10 Super Unicorn lost on protest last start but is well-positioned to make amends from barrier 1 with Mickael Barzalona aboard.

8 Jumbo Legend is thriving this campaign and cannot be overlooked after a stunning win from barrier 12 last time. Drawn in barrier 2, with Vincent Ho – his partner for all four career wins – he is a leading chance.

12 Soleil Fighter was used up early last time and faded late but should enjoy a kinder trip. Hollie Doyle from barrier 3 can secure an ideal position in a race lacking speed.

Race 8 (1,200m)

5 Chateauneuf caught the eye last time when closing off strongly from a wide draw. Moving into barrier 4, he should settle much closer to the pace, giving him every chance to return to winning form under McDonald in what shapes as a particularly competitive contest.

2 Gustosisimo impressed with a smart win from a wide gate last start. Bowman, from barrier 3, will have plenty of options, tactically.

4 Super Joy N Fun is well-placed to improve from a more favourable draw after enduring barrier 12 in his last two starts. With an in-form Ho aboard, his prospects are boosted.

10 Giant Leap makes the leap to Class 3 following a comfortable Class 4 victory. Barrier 1 and Purton combine to give him every chance to measure up in this tougher assignment.

Race 9 (1,800m)

8 Stunning Peach looks set to resume his winning ways on his Derby trail. He put in a bold performance over an unsuitable 1,600m first-up, running into fifth despite suffering a late check. The step-up to 1,800m plays to his strengths, and he can solidify his standing as early Derby favourite.

3 Chill Chibi returned to winning form impressively last time when confidently ridden by Purton. Now with McDonald taking over from barrier 3, he is poised to find a handy position early and can go on with it.

6 Karma needs to settle closer in the run to be a serious winning threat. Barrier 6 gives Ho the option to position him more prominently, which will improve his chances.

10 Red Hare King steps up to 1,800m for the first time but is set to enjoy an ideal run from barrier 4, after a strong fourth from a wide draw last time.

