Viral clip of Bosco Wong scolding waiters in M'sia is a skit

A film distribution agency has clarified that Bosco Wong was merely recreating a scene from his new film The Unwavering Brotherhood.

KUALA LUMPUR – A video recording of popular Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong reprimanding two waiters at a Malaysian restaurant recently went viral on social media.

But a film distribution agency in Malaysia has clarified that he was merely recreating a scene from his new film The Unwavering Brotherhood.

In the clip, which has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Facebook, Wong was seen scolding a waitress for getting his order wrong.

“Call your manager now,” said the 43-year-old.

He seemed to calm down when another employee brought him a plate of nasi lemak, but he flared up again upon noticing roasted peanuts in the dish.

“Why did you give me peanuts? A quick search online would tell you that I don’t eat peanuts,” said the actor, who is known for TVB series like Heart And Greed (2017) and Forensic Heroes V (2022).

Despite the waiter’s apologies and offer to prepare a new meal, the star slammed the table and yelled: “What time is it? You have to remake it and I still have to wait?”

Some netizens sympathised with Wong’s frustration, noting that consuming peanuts could be dangerous for someone with an allergy.

Others, however, pointed out that Wong, who was in Malaysia to promote his film, was likely filming a skit. “Please pay attention. There is a microphone attached to his shirt. There’s no way he would slander others so casually,” said a netizen.

Malaysia’s Mega Films Distribution has since released an official statement. “In response to the recent video of #BoscoWong circulating online, we would like to clarify that it is a re-creation of the intense atmosphere from the film,” it wrote on social media on Aug 27. “As the lead of the film, #BoscoWong has always acted with integrity and has no intention of deceiving or misusing his fame.”