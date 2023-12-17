Wedding bells for Singapore’s Hong Ling, Nick Teo and Hong Kong’s Kenneth Ma, Roxanne Tong

Nick Teo and Hong Ling (left) and Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong were among couples in the entertainment industry who held their weddings in the past week.

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG – The past week has seen a flurry of weddings in the entertainment industry.

Singapore celebrity couple Hong Ling and Nick Teo registered their marriage on Dec 14 and held their wedding dinner at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach on Dec 15.

On social media, the couple shared photos of their wedding, which involved 20 tables of guests.

“Officially Mrs. Let’s grow old together,” wrote Hong, while Teo wrote: “Officially Mr & Mrs. Ten years of love.”

Besides friends and relatives, dozens of local actors such as Xiang Yun, Pan Lingling, Huang Biren, Chen Hanwei, Romeo Tan, Rebecca Lim, Aileen Tan, Elvin Ng and Sheila Sim were on the guest list.

Teo, 34, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News he was both excited and nervous on his big day. For Hong, 29, marriage felt good and was unlike the saying: “Marriage is the tomb of love.”

“It is a happy thing to be with the person you like,” she told Shin Min. “No matter what happens in the future, it’s nice to have someone to share it with.”

Meanwhile, veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s daughter, Ms Charmaine Hui, married her Singaporean fiance Shane Sim in Hong Kong on Dec 16.

Ms Hui and Mr Sim, who announced their engagement in October 2021, hosted more than 20 tables at the banquet. According to Shin Min, more than 20 people from the groom’s side flew to Hong Kong to witness the happy event held in Happy Valley, a high-end residential enclave.

Wedding guests included Hong Kong celebrities such as actors Moses Chan and his wife Aimee, Jessica Hsuan, Au Yeung Chun Wah, Felix Wong, Eddie Cheung and Roger Kwok and director Johnnie To.

Happy father Benz Hui told the media that they will return to Singapore after Christmas Day to prepare for the wedding in Singapore on Jan 6. More than 20 tables have been booked.

Wedding bells also rang for Hong Kong celebrity couple Kenneth Ma and Roxanne Tong. They held their wedding in Ko Samui in Thailand last week, and shared photos on social media on Dec 16 and 17.

The couple, who announced their engagement on Jan 1, had previously kept mum about the location of their wedding, saying only that it would be held in South-east Asia.

On Dec 16, the couple posted photos of themselves exchanging rings and kissing, with the caption, “Forever ours”. They added their respective favourite icons – a horse and a unicorn.

“Thank you to my wife for arranging a perfect wedding for the husband,” Ma, 49, wrote in Chinese later on Dec 16. “Every detail is beautiful. The process is well organised. Everyone had a great time.”

Tong, 36, wrote later on Dec 16: “Thank you to my hubby for giving me a very unforgettable wedding. Every aspect of the day was touching and full of happiness.”

She added: “I feel really happy to have met you as you make me a better person. Let’s hope we love each other till old age.”

The wedding was attended by several Hong Kong celebrities such as actors Natalie Tong, Stephen Wong, Samantha Ko, Jennifer Shum and Tracy Chu, with Ko catching the bridal bouquet.

Another Hong Kong celebrity who got hitched over the weekend was actress Regina Ho, who recently starred in the TVB series The Queen Of News (2023). She married her boyfriend, who is not from the entertainment industry, in Bali, Indonesia.