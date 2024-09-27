Weekend watchlist: Myths, mayhem and mischief

How is this Collin Farrell?

Who wouldn't just let Henry Cavill raid their base?

Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus. What more do you want?

Weekends are for unwinding, unplugging and maybe unleashing a little chaos.

And what better way to do that than with some quality screen time?

Ditch the doomscrolling and dive into these five fantastic picks this weekend.

1. Kaos

(for when you’re tired of the gods always getting their way)

This isn’t your grandma’s mythology lesson.

Imagine Zeus with a midlife crisis, Hades running a soul-sucking corporation and Aphrodite as a social media influencer.

"Kaos" throws six unsuspecting humans (who just happen to be pawns in an ancient prophecy) into the middle of this dysfunctional divine drama.

Expect belly laughs, shocking twists and maybe a few existential questions along the way.

2. Uglies

(for when you want to watch Hollywood stars call each other ugly)

Noooooo don't kill yourself you're so sexy aha. PHOTO: NETFLIX

In a world obsessed with achieving a manufactured "perfection" through mandatory cosmetic surgery, one teen dares to question it all.

When her friend goes missing after uncovering the dark truth behind the procedures, she embarks on a dangerous journey to find her, challenging societal norms and discovering her own beauty along the way.

Honestly, it’s not a great movie. But I’d recommend it regardless just because it makes for such an entertaining watch with friends. Like, it's so bad it's almost good?

3. Agatha All Along

(because Agatha Harkness deserves a standing ovation – and her powers back)

She's back, baby! PHOTO: DISNEY

Sure, Wanda was the star of Wandavision, but let's be honest, Agatha stole every scene she was in.

Now the sassy sorceress is back and ready to reclaim her rightful place as Supreme…well, something.

Joined by a ragtag team of magical misfits, Agatha battles mystical forces and bureaucratic red tape in her quest to reclaim her powers and unlock the secrets of the Darkhold.

It’s campy, chaotic and utterly bewitching.

4. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

(for a history lesson with a side of explosions – and Henry Cavill)

Who wouldn't just let Henry Cavill raid their base? PHOTO: LIONSGATE

This WWII action flick throws you headfirst into the world of covert operations and daring raids.

Picture this: Winston Churchill assembles a motley crew of highly-skilled soldiers (including the always-charming Henry Cavill) and tasks them with disrupting the Nazi war machine.

Expect high-octane action, gritty realism and maybe a stiff upper lip or two.

5. The Penguin

(for a deep dive into the criminal underbelly of Gotham – and Colin Farrell’s phenomenal transformation)

How is this Collin Farrell? PHOTO: HBO

Move over, Joker, there’s a new villain in town… well, not exactly new.

Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, takes centre stage in this gritty crime drama that delves into the power struggles and brutal betrayals within Gotham’s underworld.

Colin Farrell disappears completely into the role (prosthetics and all!), delivering a performance that’s both menacing and strangely sympathetic.

This isn’t just a comic book adaptation; it’s a masterclass in character study and crime thriller all rolled into one.