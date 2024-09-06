Meal ideas for the weekend, from healthy to indulgent

Sengkang residents now have new food option at Rivervale Plaza, where they can stroll to for a breakfast with the family over the weekend.

Those who want to venture a bit further from home can head to VivoCity for a platter of beef.

Of course, if it happens to pour this weekend, you can choose to hole up instead – and order a tingkat service.

Whatever your choice, here are options you can consider for the weekend meal.

1. Barossa beefs up its menu

Barossa Steak & Grill has premiered a newly refreshed menu, spotlighting hearty eats such as Trio Cuts Of Australia Grass-Fed Beef ($105) and Seafood Bouillabaisse ($58).

Not to be missed is the Buffalo Cauliflower ($14), promising crunch and flavour in every bite.

The VivoCity restaurant offers a gorgeous waterfront view, with live music every Thursday to Saturday from 7.30pm onwards.

End your meal on a sweet note with desserts like the Aburi Brulee Cheesecake ($18), embellished with summer berries, raspberry gel and butter cookies.

2. hidden gem in sengkang

Chomp, which opened at Rivervale Plaza in June, is all about nostalgia - and curry.

Customers can enjoy breakfast offerings as early as 7.30am or as late as 9pm at the eatery that also has a retro ice pop cart at its entrance.

The Curry Toast Benedict With Crispy Dahfa Codfish made a hearty, belly-warming meal. Can't go wrong with soft eggs on toast but the curry under the toast and the crispy fish sheet added a kick to the flavours.

Wash it down with kopi, teh or yuan yang from the Ice Boom Series – tall glasses overflowing with drink froth.

Chomp also offers rice platters in the style of Hainanese curry rice.

3. healthy meal at home

Why cook when you can have someone else slave over the stove for you?

Shiok Healthy Tingkat prepares and delivers diabetic-friendly healthy meals – ess fat, less sodium and less calories – to your doorstep.

The packs of blast-chilled food, which can be picked from four different menus that rotate weekly, can also be kept for another time.

Place your orders at shiokkitchencatering.com.sg/pages/shiok-healthy-tingkat for island-wide delivery (free delivery for orders above $120).

4. halal peranakan food at Rempah by Chilli Padi

Rempah by Chilli Padi is bringing peranakan cuisine to the Muslim community, with dishes priced below $10.

Favourites such as Seafood Laksa Paofan ($7.50), Bluepea Nasi Lemak Ayam Bakar ($8.50) and Dry Mee Siam ($4.80) can be enjoyed at the eatery at Anchorville Village.

In addition to its lineup of hot savoury mains, Rempah by Chilli Padi also debuts sweet treats such as Kueh Salat ($1.60), Rainbow Lapis ($1.60), Baked Ubi ($1.60), Kueh Dadar ($1.80) and Kueh Koswee ($1.80).

5. soups for the soul

Nourishing soups take center stage at Lao Huo Tang Signature at Tampines Mall.

You can look forward to more than 15 new and exclusive dishes as well as the return of the popular Old Cucumber Pork Rib Soup, now available exclusively at Lao Huo Tang Signature.

Nestled within this outlet are two eight-seater VIP rooms ideal for an intimate gathering or celebration, available for booking with no minimum spend required.