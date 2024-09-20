So many food options, so little time (and stomach space)

With the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix drawing huge crowds and closing some roads for the annual event, you might want to stay away from the city centre.

There are still plenty of food options for your weekend meals without having to brave the crowds in town. Some of them are even available on delivery platforms.

Here are meal ideas for you to consider.

1. house of swiss butchery

The household name in high quality meats unveils a new line-up of beef dishes, the vacuum packs available for takeaway starting October.

Swing by the outlet at 22 Lorong Mambong and savour beef dishes such as the O’Connor’s Beef Brisket ($24), succulent braised beef cheek slow-cooked for 12 hours.

There are also chicken, lamb and pork available – and a chiller with a range of beverages to quench your thirst while waiting for the food.

To celebrate the launch of the new menu, House of Swiss Butchery is offering 1-For-1Best ValueSteaks and two sides, throughout September. Enjoy a 1-For-1 Ribeye Steak for $32 or a Sirloin Steak for $29, paired with two sides of your choice.

2. putien

In bringing back its highly-anticipated Eel Festival, Putien is showcasing the flavours of the fish until Nov 30.

Eels tend to fatten up this time of the year as they prepare to migrate, adding richness to dishes such as Fresh Eel Cooked In Spring Water, Steamed Eel In Garlic And Soy Bean Sauce.

Putien's Eel Festival uses export-grade eels from Shunde, Guangdong — the revered "Hometown of Chinese Eels”.

The restaurant is also introducing dishes that pay homage to the rich culinary traditions of Fujian and the unique spirit of modern cuisine.

Putien is also absorbing the 9 per cent GST and waiving the 10 per cent service charge for both dine-in and takeaway customers across all outlets.

3. 27 Degrees West (27°W)

Mumbai's renowned chef Varun Inamdar brings his first venture outside India to Singapore, showcasing Northern and Southern Indian culinary influences at 362 Orchard Road.

Other than his signature dishes such as The "Varun Inamdar" Butter Chicken, which is available exclusively at 27°W, diners can look forward to decadent desserts like the Chocolate Mess, which was specially created for the Obamas.

The restaurant also serves up cocktails to spice up the meal. Women get to enjoy free-flow Prosecco and house wines from 8pm to 9.30pm on Wednesdays.

4. ministry of crab singapore

Start your day off with a Weekend Boozy Brunch at Ministry of Crab – two hours of free-flow wine and champagne at $77++ per diner.

Treat yourself to signature crab dishes in a variety of cooking styles, from Garlic Chilli Crab and Black Pepper Dashi to Pure Crab and MOC Original Recipe Spicy.

There are also freshwater prawns in flavours such as Butter Soy, Pepper and Garlic Chilli.

5. ichiban boshi

Until the end of September, you can dine at Ichiban Boshi and play its interactive Sushi Bingo! Game for a chance at winning delicious prizes.

On a grid featuring 25 different sushi options, tick off your favourite sushi as you order and enjoy them to complete the bingo lines.

You win a single scoop of vanilla ice cream ($2.90) with one line, a yuzu tea ($4.90) with two lines, Agedashi Tofu ($5.90) with three lines and Hotate Mentai Mayo Yaki ($12.90) with four lines.

Other than adding 36 new options to the menu, the nigiri and gunkan sushi now come served as single pieces instead of two, allowing diners greater flexibility to mix and match.