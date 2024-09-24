Score free stuff: Life hacks for the savvy Singaporean

It's not difficult to get a lot of things for free, from exclusive tickets to a sold out concert or even a seat on a private jet.

We all love a good deal, and snagging something for free? Chef's kiss.

But between credit card points and supermarket loyalty programmes, sometimes it feels like the free lunch is just an illusion.

Fear not, fellow cheapskates! We've got some real tips to help you score freebies.

1. Cultivate those very important friendships

Friends are like precious gems, valuable and rare. But some friendships come with, shall we say, added benefits.

We’re not suggesting you start befriending people solely for their connections and generosity, but having buddies in high places (or, you know, with access to coveted event tickets) can be a beautiful thing.

Think complimentary access to exclusive events, rubbing shoulders with the who's who of Singapore, and maybe even scoring a coveted seat at a sold-out concert.

And hey, if you play your cards right and your friend is feeling extra generous, you might even find yourself sipping champagne on a private jet. A little bit of charm and a whole lot of luck can go a long way.

But remember, even the most generous friend has their limits. Nobody likes a freeloader, so make sure you’re reciprocating the generosity and pulling your weight in the friendship.

After all, true friendship is priceless, even more so than a free ride on a private jet (we assume).

2. Embrace the power of 'free' stuff

Let’s be real, Singaporeans love free stuff. Remember those queues for free ice cream? That’s the kind of energy we’re talking about.

But scoring freebies is more than just chasing the next giveaway. It’s about being savvy and seizing opportunities.

Supermarkets are your oyster. Those friendly promoters handing out bite-sized samples? Yeah, that's your dinner. Okay, maybe not your whole dinner, but hey, a snack is a snack!

Keep an eye out for new product launches and store openings, often prime time for freebies galore.

And let’s not forget the power of birthdays! Strategically plan your outings during your birthday month, and you might be swimming in complimentary cakes and cocktails.

Pro tip: Some places require a minimum spending for that freebie, so be sure to read the fine print.

3. Become a master of bartering

Forget cold hard cash, sometimes the best things in life are traded, not bought.

Think back to your childhood days of swopping trading cards and coveted snacks. That bartering spirit doesn't have to fade with age.

Got a green thumb and a knack for growing chilli padi? Your neighbour with the overflowing pandan bush might be willing to make a trade.

Are you a whiz at sewing? Offer to hem your friend's pants in exchange for a ride to Ikea.Remember, it’s not about being cheap, it’s about being resourceful!

You’ll be surprised what skills and services people are willing to trade, and you might even make a new friend (or at least a good trading partner) in the process.