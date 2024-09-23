Yao Wenlong shares old photo with actress Cynthia Koh

Yao Wenlong and Cynthia Koh in 1994 (left) and in 2024.

Local actor Yao Wenlong took fans down memory lane with two photos of him and local actress Cynthia Koh.

One image showed their collaboration on the upcoming Channel 8 drama I Believe I Can Fly, which is slated to air in February 2025, while the other shot featured them in their younger days.

“Cynthia and I played a couple in (the 1993 TV series) Happy Reunion, while we play husband and wife in I Believe I Can Fly in 2024,” the Malaysian actor, who is married with two children, wrote in Chinese on social media on Sept 19.

“One has matured after 30 years, but is still as beautiful as ever,” he added, presumably referring to Koh, who is single.

Local actor Cavin Soh, who starred with the pair in the time-travelling series A Quest To Heal (2020), commented “You are still as beautiful as ever”, without specifying who he was referring to. Yao then asked: “What about me?”

Netizens remarked that both Yao, 53, and Koh, 50, still retain their charm, while one male netizen wrote that middle-aged men like him are Koh’s admirers.

Yao and Koh mentioned in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao in 1994 that they were former classmates at the Drama Artiste Course.

However, Koh was later invited to sign a contract with then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, but Yao was not offered one.

He later entered local talent contest Star Search in 1993, where he got into the top 12, and made his acting debut in Happy Reunion.