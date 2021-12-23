'You're nothing but a prostitute': Crimewatch clip sparks TikTok trend

A clip from local TV programme "Crimewatch" that aired in 2013 has been making the rounds on social media, and not surprisingly, for all the cringeworthy reasons.

The clip involves two young women in a heated argument and begins with one of them saying, "Why not? You're nothing but a prostitute", and her counterpart replying with: "How dare you call me a prostitute? You better say sorry."

A bit of background: the scene is from an episode titled “Gang Clash” and shows how a misunderstanding between two “ah lians” led to a gang fight and a stabbing incident in 2011.

It is not clear how the meme began making rounds on the Internet, but the trend is widely believed to have been sprouted by Saint Hoax, a famous online influencer, on its Twitter page.

The tweet has garnered over 800 retweets and some 87,000 views.

When I send music to my bestie and she blatantly ignores itpic.twitter.com/qMFaduu6I1 — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) December 21, 2021

A number of Singaporeans were of course stoked to see a local show recognised on the global stage.

whos says sg no culture... we have crimewatch audios going international https://t.co/FoNLJihFwg — sadh (@jupitarz) December 22, 2021

crimewatch is truly the peak of sg tv https://t.co/kh6eOzIsPP — Min (@chaotictay_) December 22, 2021

Some TikTokers – both local and international – have even created their own amusing spin-offs of the original video.

And naturally, Shanice Koh and Jernelle Oh – the actresses who appeared in the original Crimewatch episode – re-enacted their own re-enactment from 8 years ago, because… you know, it’s a scene for the ages.