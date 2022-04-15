You've nailed it, Benz: Most Singaporeans agree that they love to complain

Hong Kong actor says Singaporeans love to complain, regardless of the situation.

It seems that not many Singaporeans are complaining. Despite being described as "complain king" and "complain queen".

Most in fact agree with veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's observation of the uniquely Singaporean culture.

In an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Hui candidly remarked, "Singaporeans have been spoilt by the government and like to complain."

The 73-year-old permanent resident has been grounded here since the pandemic, and has been seen helping out at one of his daughter's three cafes, Juju at Wheelock Place.

Charmaine, 25, opened her first cafe, Cafe Bakeaholic, at The Springside condominium in the Springleaf area near Yishun. A second outlet is right beside Juju.

Hui reckoned appropriate complaints are acceptable - people in the world generally complain when something isn't right - but he found that Singaporeans do it almost all the time, situations notwithstanding. Often, it is merely a "personal opinion", not that anything is really wrong.

He said: "That is not very good, consider changing."

Hui added that Hong Kongers will complain too, but they are more rational.

This, he felt, is because "the welfare in Hong Kong is not as good, so the people are not as pampered".

Singaporeans, he said, are very too fortunate, and this is because the government "pamper" them.

"Anything less, and people are not happy," he said.

Hui added, with a smile: "Treat the government better, you also should give them a break."

He acknowledged that his sentiments may not sit well with Singaporeans after the interview is aired. "Many people will scold me," he said.

But these are his true thoughts - concluded after staying here because of the pandemic, unlike in the past when he used to shuttle between the two cities. Charmaine and his wife are both Singaporeans.

Not that Hui has anything to worry - many Singaporean netizens agree with him.

Summing it succinctly is Facebook user Jasmine Lim: "Complain king and queen, that is definitely a Singaporean's trait!"

Watch the full video here: